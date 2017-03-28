Mount Vernon Woman Gets 19 Years In Prison For Killing Toddler-Age Daughter

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Westchester County woman was sentenced to 19 years in prison Tuesday for killing her 14 1/2 month old daughter.

Deasia Bartee, 27, of Mount Vernon, was sentenced on Tuesday after pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s office.

The child, Samia Yusuf, was found lifeless in a playpen on Aug. 5 in Mount Vernon.

She was on her back with her arms rigid pointing toward the ceiling, one of her eyes looked to be swollen shut and she had no pulse, according to prosecutors.

Samia was taken to Mount Vernon Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, prosecutors said.

An emergency room doctor told police she may have been dead for some time. He also said her body may have been refrigerated.

An autopsy found Samia died from blunt force. The DA said she’d suffered a severe back injury, internal bleeding and malnourishment.

Prosecutors said Bartee implicated herself in her child’s death and was arrested.

