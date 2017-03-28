3/28 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 28, 2017 11:00 AM
Weather

By Justin Lewis

Showers and isolated storms will be the story this afternoon. And we’re not talking a steady rain from start to finish, but you’ll certainly need the umbrella from time to time. Highs today will be on the cool side in the low 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

More showers are expected into this evening with things wrapping up during the overnight hours. Temps are expected to fall into the mid 40s or so by daybreak.

It will be breezy tomorrow with more sunshine in the mix — finally! Expect highs to be in the upper 50s to nearly 60°.

(Credit: CBS2)

And on Thursday, high pressure will serve up a pretty decent day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs right around normal.

