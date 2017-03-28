Man Accused Of Groping 3 Women On Q76 Bus In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released a surveillance video in hopes of identifying a man accused of groping three young women on a city bus in Queens.
The incidents took place on the Q76 bus in October, November and December of last year.
The victims, all 18 years old, each boarded the bus around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Francis Lewis Boulevard and Horace Harding Expressway. Once on board, the man grabbed their buttocks, police say.
The suspect is believed to be 25 to 35 years old and was last seen wearing a red winter coat.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.