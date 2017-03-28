Police Release Video Of Suspects Accused Of Robbing 83-Year-Old At Knifepoint

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released new surveillance footage of two men accused of robbing an 83-year-old man at knifepoint last week.
Police say the suspects followed the man into an elevator at a residential building on 21st Street and 36 Avenue in Astoria at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Once inside the elevator, police say one of the suspects pulled a knife and said to the victim: “don’t make a noise.”
Authorities say the second suspect took the victim’s cell phone and $20 before fleeing the scene.
No injuries were reported.
