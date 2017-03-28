Runway Of Dreams Makes Fashion Accessible To ‘Differently-Abled’ Kids

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Getting dressed in the morning can be a struggle for anyone — but it can be especially difficult for some children trying to keep up with the latest trends.

That’s where the foundation Runway of Dreams comes in. The organization helps people overcome clothing challenges that affect both function and fashion.

Fashion matters to 13-year-old Faith Guilbault, but the compliments she receives matter even more.

“All the time they say, I like your top, I like your pants, I like your shoes,” Guilbault said.

Guilbault was born with cerebral palsy, which can make seemingly simple tasks — like putting on pants — a daily struggle.

It’s an all too familiar routine for Runway of Dreams founder and fashion designer Mindy Scheier, whose son Oliver has rigid spine muscular dystrophy.

“It was the first time we were really faced with the decision of, do I let him go into school knowing that he wasn’t going to be able to go to the bathroom on his own?” Scheier said. “Or, do I tell my 8-year-old that he can’t wear the same things that the other kids were wearing?”

“There was no way I was telling my son that he couldn’t wear the same things,” Scheier said.

Scheier started researching the notion of “adaptive clothing,” with the hopes of making getting dressed in traditional styles manageable for her son.

The endeavor led Scheier to launch Runway of Dreams in 2013. The nonprofit partners with mainstream brands, like Tommy Hilfiger, to make their clothing lines accessible for children with different needs.

Velcro and magnetic strips are just some of the technologies that help transform popular jeans, t-shirts and dresses into accessible fashion statements.

“Instead of it taking 20 minutes, it just takes like one minute,” Sam Liseoson, 10, said.

Sporting the latest trends, the kids love the way they look.

“My ultimate dream is to just open my closet and pick out what I want,” Guilbault said.

Runway of Dreams’ spring collection will be available in April.

The foundation is hoping to expand from youth clothing to adults, so they can accommodate the needs of everyone in the differently-abled community.

For more information, click here.