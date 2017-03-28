CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Hottest Spring Beauty Trends For 2017: Highlighter, Hairstyles And More

March 28, 2017 5:50 AM
Filed Under: Beauty, best of, Carly Petrone, Eat.See.Play, Spring 2017

By Carly Petrone

It’s officially Spring, and it’s time to switch out your usual makeup routine for a few fun and flirty looks. From glossy eyelids to crystal nails, here are five trends hitting the streets of NYC. 

Sparkly & Metallic Lips

Pat McGrath is setting a major trend this spring. Models from NYC to Paris are rocking a sparkly lip courtesy of her extremely popular Lust 004 Everything Kit. At $150 a pop, it’s certainly a splurge — but you’ll definitely turn heads in this glittery look. Try out six sinfully pigmented matte lipsticks, clear vinyl gloss, metallic gold pigment, and three mesmerizing pots of microfine glitter. Your lips will shimmer and shine from every angle! Can’t afford the hefty price tag? The kit is also available in Lust 004 Kits ($60) and Lust 004 Singles.

watts up e1490616340284 Hottest Spring Beauty Trends For 2017: Highlighter, Hairstyles And More

(credit: Benefit)

Sultry Highlighter

A sweep of highlighter goes a long way this spring. Perk up your complexion with a bit of sheen and bring out your best facial features, then use a fan brush to apply some to your cheekbones, press some along the bridge of your nose, or spot some on top of your cupid’s bow to make your upper lip appear fuller. Some of our favorites include Tarte’s Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Highlighter (powder), Perricone MD’s No Highlighter Highlighter (liquid), and Benefit’s Watt’s Up (dual-ended sponge and stick). We also love highlighter because you can put a few drops along your brow bone in place of a lighter eyeshadow.

15973218 e1490616365350 Hottest Spring Beauty Trends For 2017: Highlighter, Hairstyles And More

(Credit: Clipart)

Crystal Nails

The days of bedazzling your nails are over — but a bit of shimmer is still welcome this spring. During New York Fashion Week, models were seen with minimal nails with a pop of a little something extra. Whether it’s iridescent nail polish or delicate and feminine crystals aligning the nail bed, the look this season is definitely simple. If you’re looking for something a bit more playful, try adding glitter in a darker shade to just part of your nail for a grungier look. Bright colors are out – shiny and opalescent is in.

bobby pins e1490616392393 Hottest Spring Beauty Trends For 2017: Highlighter, Hairstyles And More

(credit: Parlor Diary)

Festival Hairstyles

If you’re looking for which hairstyle to pull off this festival season, look no further than a few clear elastics and fun colored or metallic bobby pins. The biggest hits this season are ponytail fishtails —  a high pony with a piece of leather or fabric tied around the elastic, and cascades of flowers, lace, and ribbon secured to the back of the head. Bobby pins are definitely still a gal’s BFF. Sleek your hair back and secure by creating a fun pattern with the pins above your ear. Try securing strands with two vertical pins and then cross over them with two horizontal pins, creating a tic-tac-toe look.

screen shot 2017 03 24 at 12 35 53 pm e1490616954527 Hottest Spring Beauty Trends For 2017: Highlighter, Hairstyles And More

(credit: Glossier)

Glossy Eyelids

Skip the eyes shadow this spring and opt for a bit of clear gloss instead. Whether it’s a bit of Vaseline from the jar or your favorite light-colored lip gloss, a simple swipe goes a long way. The trick to not making your eyes feel sticky? Apply a thin layer of balm/gloss to just below the crease of your eyelid. Leaving this area free to breathe is important — otherwise, you’ll feel sticky every time you blink. Try Glossier’s Balm Dotcom ($12) or Milk Makeup’s Eye Vinyl in Radiant Finish.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.

