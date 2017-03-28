Westchester Lawmakers Consider Guaranteed Paid Sick Leave For Workers

March 28, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: New York City, Paid Sick Leave, Sean Adams, Westchester

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Democratic lawmakers in Westchester have proposed new legislature that would guarantee five paid sick days for workers across the county.

According to lawmakers, around 123,000 workers in the county currently don’t get paid sick-leave, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.

Supporters of the legislation say paid sick leave is good public health policy, allowing workers to stay home and rest without worrying about losing a day’s pay — while also preventing the spread of disease in the workplace. 

The proposal could cause some concern for small businesses, who will have more of a burden when taking on added costs.

“I think that employees should have the opportunity to be sick, and they shouldn’t have to worry about being paid while they’re out,” one local business owner said.

County Executive Rob Astorino’s office said the proposal had to be carefully reviewed.

If passed, Westchester would join New York City as one of the only areas in the state to have signed paid sick leave legislation into law.

