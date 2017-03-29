Boomer & Carton: Bowles Comes Off Badly, McAdoo Kinda Likes Geno, And Trump Declines

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jets’ head coach Todd Bowles addressed the media Tuesday, and said some pretty interesting things about his team while revealing a little about himself in the process.
Ben McAdoo also spoke, providing some praise for Eli Manning’s backup, former Jet Geno Smith.
Needless to say, Boomer and Craig had football on their minds Wednesday morning as they got their wildly popular sports talk party started.
They did, however, manage to offer their opinions on President Trump’s decision not to throw out the “first pitch” on Opening Day.