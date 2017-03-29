Police: Knife-Wielding Suspect Robs Carle Place Subway Shop

CARLE PLACE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a knife-wielding suspect believed to be responsible for multiple robberies of businesses in Nassau County struck again Tuesday night.

The most recent incident happened just before 6 p.m. at a Subway restaurant on Cherry Lane in Carle Place.

Police said the man armed with a knife walked into the shop, demanded money from the register and then fled with an unknown about of cash.

He was last seen walking north on Cherry Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Police say this fifth store robbery in six weeks all believed to be connected to the same person.

“We look for general similarities to clothing, body movements and there’s other similarities which I cannot put out right now,” Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Richard Lebrun said.

Police have connected the man, who covers his face with a mask or scarf, with knifepoint robberies in Westbury, Bethpage and South Farmingdale and Seaford.

“We are very confident this is the same individual,” Lebrun said.

In addition to the Subway robbery Tuesday, police said the suspect has also robbed three Carvel ice cream shops and a Dunkin Donuts in just over a month’s time. In each case, he’s made off with cash.

Andrew Liu’s Carvel store was robbed March 27.

“It’s kind of frightening, but considering it’s been going on, I kind of suspected something might happen,” he said. “I was hoping it wouldn’t.”

Denise Cortes says shes on edge while working late at a deli next to the Carvel robbed on March 22.

“They know who is open late and who is not,” she said. “It’s perfect for them.”

While no one has been hurt in any of these robberies, police are advising store clerks that if you see the suspect, don’t put up a fight.

“We always ask for the victim to comply and make sure the person leaves as soon as possible and call the police,” Lebrun said.

Police say in at least one case, the suspect ran outside to a waiting tan or silver four door sedan.

In the most recent case, the suspect is described as being between between 5’8″ and 5’9″ tall with a stocky build wearing a dark waist length jacket, light-colored cargo pants, a dark scarf covering face and gloves.

Detectives request anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.