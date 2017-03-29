Catching Up With The Hosts Of This Year’s Academy Of Country Music Awards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The countdown is on for country music lovers everywhere. The Academy of Country Music Awards is taking place this weekend right on CBS2.

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu got a chance to talk to the big stars who are hosting the show this year.

Say goodbye to “Bluke,” from now on you can call them “Lurkes” — Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley.

Last year was the first time the pair hosted the ACM Awards together even though they’ve been friends for years. The two country music mega-stars have great chemistry and will both be performing at this year’s show in Las Vegas.

They’re both nominated for awards, and are both fans of Keith Urban, who himself leads the pack with seven nominations.

Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris each garnered six noms. As for performances, fans will get a chance to hear Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, and many more of their favorites.

Luke and Dierks both have little kids, so they value the wholesomeness they’ve come to expect from the show.

“You can sit down with your family and watch it and don’t feel like you have to cover your kids’ eyes at any moment,” Luke said.

The pair even gave a shout to CBS2 anchors Dick Brennan and Kristine Johnson, who both happen to be country music fans themselves.

The ACM Awards will be broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Sunday night at 8 p.m. on CBS2.