Dermatologists Turn To Cellulite Treatment To Clear Up Acne Scars

There's a new way to deal with the scars and pits caused by serious acne.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explained, it has something in common with the way cellulite is treated.

It turns out the skin depressions and dimples have a similar cause, and once doctors realized that, they developed a way to treat those unsightly acne scars.

There are a few actors who’ve made acne scars work for them — giving them the tough guy appearance to match the roles they usually played — but what if you’re just an average person living in a world that values smooth skin.

“Always tried to see past it, not let it get the best of me, but it has affected social aspects; attending class, socializing with friends, just feeling confident,” Konner Meckeler said.

Acne scars also hurt Fernando Flores’ ability to get work.

“Getting a job was hard. I was insecure with myself, always looking down,” he said.

Contrary to popular belief, serious acne scars aren’t usually caused by picking.

“Scarring is when the acne cysts are deep under the skin and they damage the deeper parts underneath,” dermatologist, Dr. Sandy Milgraum said.

Acne scars come in several types, but they all have something in common; fibrous bands that are pulling the skin surface down.

Those bands are similar to cellulite which can be improved by cutting the bands with lasers.

“Once you cut away the fibrotic bands the skin elevates up to the normal surface area,” Dr. Milgraum said.

Esthetician Deshira Balanca recently had the surgery done.

After numbing the skin, Dr. Milgraum used a very sharp needles to cut the bands. A few weeks after the skin elevates, Dr. Milgraum can then inject filler or laser the area to improve surface appearance.

It’s something Meckeler is in the process of having done.

“I’m feeling much more confident,” he said.

Patients with severe scarring have to realize that 100 percent improvement isn’t possible. They will never have baby smooth skin, but they will have much improved appearance.

The procedure can be done on any body part affected by acne.