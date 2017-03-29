NYPD Releases Video Of Suspects Wanted In Attack On Greenwich Village Restaurant Owner

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of two men wanted in connection with Sunday’s attack on a well-known Greenwich Village restaurant owner.
Silvano Marchetto, 70, was attacked in the lobby of his Sixth Avenue apartment building just after 12:30 a.m., police said.
The two suspects held him in a chokehold and took more than $1,800 from his wallet, police said.
Marchetto, who owned celebrity hotspot Da Silvano, was treated for a fractured trachea.
Marchetto opened Da Silvano in 1975 and reportedly decided to close the restaurant in December, citing high operating costs.
