Graduation Ceremony Held For Emergency Services Unit Training School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — They’ve been referred to as “the cops other cops call when they need help.”

Today was graduation day for the Emergency Services Unit training school at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn. 52 graduates proudly showed off what they learned during their intensive 8 months of training.

Many of the graduates are following family members into service as a first responder — graduates like Mark DeMarco.

“There’s a lot of good guys that have come through this unit before my father,” DeMarco told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes. “The unit is very heavy in traditions and I decided to go out and carry on some of the traditions.”

Robert Sullivan’s father was a firefighter who died from a 9/11 related cancer.

“I knew this as all I wanted to do, emergency services,” he said. “We’ve lost a lot of guys. A lot of guys have died to wear this patch.”

36 members of the NYPD graduated today, plus 16 officers from other branches of law enforcement.

“You made a decision in your life to do something good, to do something right,” Commissioner James O’Neill said during Wednesday’s commencement. “I want to welcome all of you to ESU. Congratulations, and always remain safe.”

The training for the advanced program is said to be even more intensive than what new recruits go through.

“This unique comprehensive training curriculum will help transform you from a police officer to an emergency service officer,” ESU Commanding Officer Vincent Giordano said to graduates Wednesday, “or as we affectionately refer to them as, ‘e-men’.”

Commissioner O’Neill added how stressful the job could be on family members, but how important this type of response is in our world today.