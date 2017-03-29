Hillary Clinton Takes On Trump Administration In California Speech

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A spirited Hillary Clinton took on the Trump administration in one of her first public speeches since losing the 2016 presidential race.
Speaking before a sold-out crowd Tuesday at a meeting of the Professional Businesswomen of California organization, Clinton joked there was no place she’d rather be, “other than the White House.”
The former U.S. Secretary of State criticized the federal government’s leaders on everything from health care to a shortage of women in top positions.
Without mentioning President Donald Trump by name, Clinton faulted her former presidential rival for having what she said was the lowest number of women in an administration for a generation.
She called last week’s failure by Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act “a victory for all Americans.”
Clinton largely has kept a low profile since losing the presidency to Donald Trump in November, although she was sometimes spotted on hikes with husband Bill Clinton.
Hillary Clinton told a Pennsylvania crowd earlier this month she was “ready to come out of the woods,” and work to help Americans find common ground.
