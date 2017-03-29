Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Appearance At NJ Charity Dance Benefit

RAMSEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Justin Bieber made a surprise trip to Bergen County over the weekend.
The pop star was spotted at a charity dance benefit in Ramsey on Saturday.
Apparently Bieber knew one of the performers, and stopped by.
The city of Ramsey posted an image of the star on their Facebook page.
And, just like Elvis, someone later put a note on the door saying “Justin Bieber has left the building.”
The Tribe Body Dance Studio was putting on their annual benefit for the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland.