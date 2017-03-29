NBA Superstar Kyrie Irving Helps NJ Boy Battling Brain Condition Get Back In School

HILLSIDE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 12-year-old future basketball star battling a brain condition is recovering and back in school thanks to the charity of an NBA superstar.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports, kids aren’t usually excited about being back in school, but most kids haven’t dealt with what Spencer Joyner has endured.

“First of all, it hit you all of a sudden. He’s here, he’s playing basketball, everything’s going really well, and then he disappeared,” The Patrick School’s principal and coach, Chris Chavannes, said.

Spencer was diagnosed with a rare disorder. His spinal fluid drained into his skull, creating agonizing headaches to the point he couldn’t even stand. He spent months in the hospital and in bed at home, away from his friends and the sport he loves.

“It was really hard. I wasn’t used to being in the hospital that much, because I’m used to being out playing basketball and having fun,” the 12-year-old told Overmyer.

Spencer has been back in school for a month, and life at The Patrick School is slowly returning to normal. But that couldn’t have happened if not for a man he’s never met.

Kyrie Irving is the best player to come out of the basketball powerhouse. Now an NBA all-star, Irving heard about the Joyner family’s situation and paid Spencer’s entire $11,000 tuition. But more than that, the Joyner’s big medical bill mysteriously disappeared.

“I would thank him for all the things that he’s done, paying for my tuition, paying for my medical bills,” Spencer said.

Just a few weeks ago, Spencer was on hand to see The Patrick School win a tournament of champions as the top team in New Jersey. His principal and coach expects him to soon be out there, helping.

“Because of his quiet demeanor, you don’t pay attention and you lose the game, or you end up you know… ‘What happened?’ Spencer happened,” Chavannes said.

“I love everything about it. Stealing the ball, having fast breaks,” Spencer said. “Soon I’ll be dunking.”

Doctors still have no idea the origin of his condition. They believe the effects should subside in six months, but can’t say it won’t return.

In the meantime, Spencer is back to light shooting and hopes to scrimmage with his teammates later on this summer.

As for dunking, that could be next year’s goal. He already said he can touch the back of the backboard.