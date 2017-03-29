Trial Begins For Longtime LI Foster Parent Accused Of Sex Abuse

BRIDGEGATE: Sentencing For Ex-Christie Aide Bridget Kelly Now; Bill Baroni Gets 2 Yrs | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

March 29, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Cesar Gonzalez-Mugaburu, Long Island

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Long Island foster father who took in more than 100 troubled boys over 20 years is on trial on charges he sexually abused eight of the children.

In addition to the alleged abuse of the boys, prosecutors also say Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu sexually abused a dog in front of a child.

Opening arguments began Wednesday on Long Island. The trial could last a month or longer.

According to a grand jury report, Gonzales-Mugabaru fostered as many as 140 boys over two decades, despite having 18 separate open child abuse investigations.

Prosecutors say statute of limitation laws prevent them from bringing even more charges in the case.

Before his arrest, Gonzales-Mugaburu was the subject of nine previous investigations involving alleged abuse dating back to 1998, according to a spokeswoman for Suffolk County.

Each of those inquiries led to a finding that the allegations weren’t credible, and none of them led to the removal of children from Gonzales-Mugaburu’s split-level ranch home on eastern Long Island.

The suspect’s lawyer disputes that any abuse took place, and says the boys concocted their stories.

Gonzales-Mugaburu has pleaded not-guilty.

If convicted, Gonzales-Mugaburu could face up to life in prison.

The case against Gonzales-Mugaburu sparked an investigation into New York’s foster care system that found “abysmal” communication among the child welfare agencies involved in placing boys in the home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

