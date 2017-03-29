Mets’ Familia Suspended 15 Games Following Domestic Violence Arrest

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets will be without their closer for the first couple of weeks of the season.

Major League Baseball suspended pitcher Jeurys Familia on Wednesday for 15 games following his October arrest on a domestic violence charge.

Criminal charges against Familia were dropped, but the right-hander still faced discipline from MLB. He left the Mets’ spring training camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida, earlier this week to meet with baseball commissioner Rob Manfred in New York.

Familia said in a statement Wednesday that he did not physically abuse his wife.

“With all that has been written and discussed regarding this matter, it is important that it be known that I never physically touched, harmed or threatened my wife that evening,” he said. “I did, however, act in an unacceptable manner and am terribly disappointed in myself. I am alone to blame for the problems of of that evening.

“I apologize to the Mets’ organization, my teammates, and all my fans. I look forward to rejoining the Mets and being part of another World Series run.”

The penalty was light in comparison to others doled out under baseball’s new domestic violence policy, which went into effect last year. The Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman received a 30-game suspension, the Rockies’ Jose Reyes, now a Met, got 52 games, and the Braves’ Hector Olivera was given an 82-game ban.

Familia, 27, pleaded not guilty to a simple assault charge in connection with the incident at his Fort Lee, New Jersey, apartment in late October. Police said Familia’s wife, Bianca Rivas, had a scratch to her chest and a bruise on her right cheek.

She has said the scratches were from the couple’s baby and the bruise was from a door hitting her cheek.

In an All-Star season in 2016, Familia had a 2.39 ERA and led the majors with 51 saves.

Addison Reed is expected to fill in as the Mets’ closer in Familia’s absence.