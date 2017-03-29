AP Source: Referee Received Death Threats After Kentucky NCAA Tournament Loss

OMAHA, Neb. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Referee John Higgins of Omaha has contacted law enforcement to report he’s received death threats after Kentucky’s loss to North Carolina in the NCAA South Regional final.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Higgins reported threats on his home phone, which has an unlisted number, and on the office phone for his roofing company. The person requested anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

MORE: Complete March Madness Coverage

The Facebook page for Higgins’ roofing company also was inundated with negative comments about Higgins and the quality of his company’s work.

“If you cheat and knowingly lie on one job, your reputation comes in question for all your jobs,” one Facebook commenter, Teresa Carlisle, wrote. “Let’s hope this bankrupts you.”

“So did UNC invest in your roofing business?” wrote Josh Bates, another commenter. “I would bet money that you in some way, got a huge payout after the game! Just admit that you messed up and have a gambling problem!”

PHOTOS: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 & Elite 8

The Facebook page has since been taken down.

In a statement Wednesday, the Kentucky athletic department says it encourages fans to demonstrate good sportsmanship and discourages other kind of behavior.

Messages were left for Omaha police and Kentucky State Police.

North Carolina beat Kentucky 75-73 on a Luke Maye jump shot with three-tenths of a second remaining.

The Wildcats were whistled for 19 fouls in the contest, which coach John Calipari commented on in his postgame news conference.

“You know, it’s amazing that we were in that game where they practically fouled out my team,” Calipari said. “Amazing that we had a chance.”

Higgins was identified on Kentucky fan websites as the official who made what they described as the bad calls.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)