3/29 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 29, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Weather

By Justin Lewis

We’re looking much better around the area today, with high pressure finally building in. And after yesterday’s 40s in the afternoon, it will feel much better, too — upper 50s by day’s end.

(Credit: CBS2)

High pressure will continue to fill in tonight and provide us with mainly clear skies. It will be colder than last night with temps falling into the mid 30s by daybreak.

(Credit: CBS2)

After a brisk morning, sunshine will warm us up to near normal tomorrow — mid 50s. And before the days out, we should see a little more cloud cover as our next system approaches. But it’s really not until overnight Friday into Friday morning that some rain (and even snow!) will spread into our area. Then, on Friday afternoon into Friday night, we’re expecting heavier bouts of rain with the potential for some flooding around the area.

