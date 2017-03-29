Police: New Jersey High School Students Accused Of Making Terrorist Threats

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two New Jersey high school students are under arrest, accused of making terrorist threats.
The Eastside High School students, one male and one female, talked about engaging in a “Columbine-like attack” against teachers at their former elementary school, New Roberto Clemente School, according to NorthJersey.com.
Police reportedly searched the Paterson students’ homes but did not find weapons.
Officials said the teens appeared to be in the early stages of planning, CBS2 reported.
Their names have not been released.