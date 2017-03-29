BREAKING: Gunfire Reported Near U.S. Capitol | Watch CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Police: New Jersey High School Students Accused Of Making Terrorist Threats

March 29, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: Eastside High School, Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two New Jersey high school students are under arrest, accused of making terrorist threats.

The Eastside High School students, one male and one female, talked about engaging in a “Columbine-like attack” against teachers at their former elementary school, New Roberto Clemente School, according to NorthJersey.com.

Police reportedly searched the Paterson students’ homes but did not find weapons.

Officials said the teens appeared to be in the early stages of planning, CBS2 reported.

Their names have not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia