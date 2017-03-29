CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Traffic Alert: Emergency Road Work Causing Major Delays On George Washington Bridge

Students Accused Of Plotting Attack Against Two Schools In Paterson

March 29, 2017 5:44 PM
Filed Under: Eastside High School, Hazel Sanchez, Roberto Clemente Middle School

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two students may have been planning a violent attack at a school in New Jersey.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, students at Roberto Clemente School in Paterson were enjoying the sunshine one day after police arrested two teens for allegedly cooking up plans to attack the middle school and Eastside High School just a few blocks away.

Deedee Walker’s granddaughter is a student at Roberto Clemente.

“I was shocked and hurt and everything else. I sat on the edge of the bed and jump right straight to the floor when I heard that,” she said.

“It’s terrible. I have my daughter here in this school,” Luis Nunez said.

On Monday, a concerned person notified high school security about a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy.

The two Eastside students were allegedly plotting a violent attack against the high school, the middle school, and specifically one teacher.

Administrators launched an internal investigation.

“Proper protocols were followed which included notifying the Paterson Police Department, the school staff, and the parents of these two students,” a spokesperson said.

Investigators said no weapons were found after a search of the students’ homes, nevertheless the teens were arrested and charged with making terroristic threats and conspiracy.

Parents and guardians were pleased with the quick arrest.

“They’re keeping the school safe. Keeping the community safe,” Patrick Harris said.

Some were upset that the school never notified them about the alleged threat until the children were released from school today.

“Next time they should inform us no matter what the situation is because if it was their child I believe they would want to be informed,” Aicha Lugo Mejia said.

“It should have been told to us yesterday after it happened. You don’t wait to tell parents,” Walker said.

 

