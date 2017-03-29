NYPD: Man Hurls Chuck Of Ice Through Roll N’ Roaster Storefront In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say threw a chunk of ice through the storefront of a Roll N’ Roaster restaurant in Sheepshead Bay earlier this month.
The NYPD says the man threw the ice at the Emmons Avenue storefront at around 2:30 a.m. on March 18.
The flying ice shattered the store’s glass door, police said.
Police describe the suspect as a man in his early 20s who was last seen wearing a dark jacket with dark pants and shoes with white stripes.
