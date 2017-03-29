Jury Deliberations Continue In Short Hills Mall Murder Trial

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Jury deliberations are continuing Wednesday in the Short Hills Mall murder trial.
Basim Henry, 36, is the first of four men to stand trial for the murder of Hoboken attorney Dustin Friedland, who prosecutors said was gunned down in front of his wife during an alleged carjacking in December 2013.
Defense lawyer Michael Rubas argued in his closing statement Tuesday that Henry, the alleged getaway driver, wasn’t responsible for the shooter’s actions.
But Essex County prosecutors said Henry “knew force was necessary” to get the vehicle.
“Dustin was shot in his knees, in a lower position than the two defendants that were attacking him. This is knowingly and purposely causing the death. This is murder,” prosecutors said.
Jurors had heard from the victim’s wife. Jamie Friedland testified she saw her husband struggling with two men in the parking deck before he was shot.
Video from the mall shows an SUV driven by Henry leave the garage, followed by Friedland’s Range Rover. The Range Rover was recovered in Newark the next day behind an abandoned house.
The defense didn’t call any witnesses.
