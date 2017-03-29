Small Business Spotlight: Fit Werx’s Joe LoPorto On High-End, Highly Specialized Services

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York March 29, 2017 12:01 AM
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week on Small Business Spotlight, we shine the light on the owner and lead fitter at Fit Werx NYC/NJ in Ridgefield Park, Joe LoPorto.

Fit Werx is a high-end and highly specialized business where riders spend thousands for a bike and hours to have it properly fitted.

LoPorto tells Joe Connolly how he has grown the company and found opportunities to reach new customers.

