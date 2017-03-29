NYC’s Best Upcoming Charity Events For Spring 2017

By Tabitha Shiflett

Spring has arrived, which means blooming flowers, new sandals and, most importantly, the beginning of charity benefit season. From yacht parties to marathons and luncheons, we’ve compiled a list of events you won’t want to miss.

Pints and Puppies

Stone Street Tavern

52 Stone St.

New York, NY 10004

www.pintsandpuppies.com

Date: April 2, 2017

Head to Stone Street Tavern on April 2 to enjoy a few pints beside your best furry friend. For $20 in advance ($25 at the door), ticket holders enjoy a free drink, special pricing on additional drinks throughout the night, and a photo booth for pets and their owners. A portion of the proceeds benefit local dog rescue charities. Get your tickets here.

Lupus Handbag Luncheon And Silent Auction

The Plaza

768 5th Ave.

New York, NY 10019

(212) 759-3000

www.lupusresearch.org

Date: April 4, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.

On April 4, the Lupus Research Alliance will be hosting its eight annual Lupus Handbag Luncheon. The luncheon will feature a silent auction with more than 100 handbags, all of which were donated by premiere boutiques, designers and celebrities! One hundred percent of the donations will directly support lupus research programs. Get event details here.

Spring Soiree Benefiting Minds Matter NYC

Highline Ballroom

431 West 16th St.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 626-6585

www.mindsmatter.org

Date: April 6, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. – Midnight

The goal of Minds Matter is to “transform the lives of accomplished high school students from low-income families by broadening their dreams and preparing them for college success.” The 2017 Spring Soiree is the organization’s 15th iteration of the popular fundraising event, and this year it will be held at the Highline Ballroom nightclub, located in the Meatpacking District. VIP tickets include an open bar, food, dancing, fun and a table at the event. VIP Advance tickets start at $250. Get event details here.

New Yorkers For Children’s Spring Dance: A Fool’s Fete

The Ballroom at Mandarin Oriental

80 Columbus Circle

New York, NY 10023

(646) 257-2930

newyorkersforchildren.org

Date: April 25, 2017

New Yorkers for Children works with the Administration for Children’s Services to benefit foster care youth. The organization’s Spring Dance will be held at Mandarin Oriental, located at the Time Warner Center, and features special guest artist Donald Robertson, who will be creating custom portraits of guests — for a $500 fee. Cocktail hour begins at 7:30 p.m. and dinner and dancing follows at 8:30 p.m. Attire calls for black tie and flowers, so don your ballroom best and hit the dance floor for a great cause.

BDANY Rock the Yacht Spring Fling

South Street Seaport

PIER 15

New York, NY 10038

Date: April 29, 2017, 8 p.m. – Midnight

Who wouldn’t enjoy a fun-filled night spent on a yacht, and for a good cause, to boot? Rock the Yacht, hosted by the Belize Diabetes Association of New York, is a fundraising event for the group’s annual mission trip to Belize. While there, clinical teams dispense education, nutrition and medical care to residents afflicted by diabetes. Enjoy bottomless food and drink while dancing the night away to songs spun by New York’s top DJs with the NYC skyline as the backdrop. Your $75 (or more) donation includes free admission to the afterparty, located at Karnival Belize Nightclub. Get event details here.

Night Nation Run

Aviator Sports & Event Center

3159 Flatbush Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11234

nightnationrun.com

Date: June 3, 2017, Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

As the “World’s first Running Music Festival,” the Night Nation Run is sure to be a good time. Sign up and run or walk (or dance!) your way along the laser-lit route to the tunes of today’s best Electronic Dance Music. The run benefits Stand Up 2 Cancer, which focuses on innovative cancer research. Registrants will receive a Night Nation T-shirt, glow necklace, race bib, free giveaways and free admission to the Night Nation afterparty. Registration is $60; kids under 8 run for free.

