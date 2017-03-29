Video: Bronx Gunpoint Robbery Caught On Camera

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video captured the moment police said a 32-year-old man was cornered by two men during a gunpoint robbery in the Bronx.

It happened near Sheridan Avenue and East 169th Street in the Concourse section just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim was returning home and had his key in the door when two men in ski masks came up behind him.

Police say one suspect held a gun to the victim’s neck, while the other took his wallet.

One of the alleged attackers then told the victim, “Give me the rest of your things.”

The two made off with a watch, cell phone, two gold chains, a debit card and about $80 in cash, according to the NYPD.

The suspects took off in a dark-colored SUV that was waiting on East 169th Street, police said.

The victim said he didn’t recognize the vehicle or the men’s voices.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.