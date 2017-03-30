3/30 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

March 30, 2017 4:15 AM

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A much brighter start this morning, but cold with temps in the mid 30s in the city and upper 20s far N&W. We get one more nice day with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temps today… highs in the low/mid 50s, slightly cooler than yesterday.

Clouds increase tonight, and then it’s just a washout to finish the work week. Showers in the morning (even a wintry mix in the NW higher elevations) will lead to a steady rain for the afternoon and evening, heavy at times. Much cooler Friday, with temps hanging in the 40s.

Showers linger Saturday AM and clouds are slow to move out. Sunday looks like the better half of the weekend. Stay tuned for updates!

