Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: March 30, 2017

Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” provided us with a rare glimpse inside the head of Al Dukes.
The second-to-last show of the week featured plenty of talk on the Knicks, as they limp their way to the finish line, and the Mets, who got some bad news on Steven Matz, but some good news (relatively speaking) on their closer, Jeurys Familia.
In addition to all that, Craig provided a service to the people in the form of some NBA bets, and the guys got into the Jets planning to host Mitchell Trubisky for a private workout. There was also discussions on Russell Westbrook’s latest triple-double, the Warriors’ victory over the Spurs, Tony Romo’s future, Boomer’s calming influence, and Brandon Marshall getting a laugh at the expense of Jay Cutler’s backside.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
