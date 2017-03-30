NYPD: Man Caught On Camera Robbing Chinese Food Restaurant In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released video of a robbery at a Chinese restaurant in Brooklyn.
It happened Wednesday night at the Lucky Garden 2 Restaurant on Lafayette Avenue in Fort Greene.
According to police, a man walked into the store, walked around the counter and told the clerk he had a gun. He then demanded money from the register.
The video shows the employee handing over cash — even coins — across the counter.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).