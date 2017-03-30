NYPD: Man Caught On Camera Robbing Chinese Food Restaurant In Brooklyn

March 30, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Crime Stoppers, robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released video of a robbery at a Chinese restaurant in Brooklyn.

It happened Wednesday night at the Lucky Garden 2 Restaurant on Lafayette Avenue in Fort Greene.

According to police, a man walked into the store, walked around the counter and told the clerk he had a gun. He then demanded money from the register.

The video shows the employee handing over cash — even coins — across the counter.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).  The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia