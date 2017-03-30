Crayola Unveils Retiring Color A Day Earlier Than Planned

March 30, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Crayola

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s official.

Dandelion is retiring from Crayola’s 24-pack box of crayons.

“Our beloved Dandelion decided to announce his retirement early! There’s no taming an adventurous spirit! #NationalCrayonDay,” the art supply company wrote Thursday on Twitter.

The announcement came a day earlier than planned.

Crayola was originally set to announce which color was getting the boot on Friday, a.k.a National Crayon Day.

It appears, however, an observant shopper spotted a new box of crayons on a store shelf Thursday emblazoned with the message “Dandelion is retiring!”

The new color joining the 24-pack will be unveiled during an event in Times Square, which will be livestreamed on Facebook.

