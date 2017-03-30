NYC’s Best Late-Night Happy Hour Deals For Spring 2017

Of course there are late night happy hour deals in the city that never sleeps! Here are five of our favorites :

Stop into Burke & Wills Australian on weekends from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and grab a seat at the bar. Nosh on $1 oysters and other affordable bar snacks while washing it all down with 2 for 1 drinks. Their Southeast Asian-inspired cocktails will certainly put you in vacation mode!

Kingsley

190 Avenue B

New York, NY

212-674-4500

There’s a reason Zagat rated Kingsley the “Newcomer” and “Best New American” restaurant: it’s got a pretty epic late night happy hour. Stop in any night (except Mondays) from 11 p.m. – close and take advantage of $4 drafts, $8 glasses of wine, and a $5 beer and shot special. If you have a sweet tooth, you might want to pair your drink of choice with their delicious desserts. They’re not part of the happy hour menu, but it may just be the best dough you’ve ever spent on dessert.