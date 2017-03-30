NYC’s Best Late-Night Happy Hour Deals For Spring 2017

Of course there are late night happy hour deals in the city that never sleeps! Here are five of our favorites:

Burke & Wills Australian Bistro

226 W. 79th St.
New York, NY
646-823-9251

Stop into Burke & Wills Australian on weekends from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and grab a seat at the bar. Nosh on $1 oysters and other affordable bar snacks while washing it all down with 2 for 1 drinks. Their Southeast Asian-inspired cocktails will certainly put you in vacation mode!

Kingsley

190 Avenue B
New York, NY
212-674-4500

There’s a reason Zagat rated Kingsley the “Newcomer” and “Best New American” restaurant: it’s got a pretty epic late night happy hour. Stop in any night (except Mondays) from 11 p.m. – close and take advantage of $4 drafts, $8 glasses of wine, and a $5 beer and shot special. If you have a sweet tooth, you might want to pair your drink of choice with their delicious desserts. They’re not part of the happy hour menu, but it may just be the best dough you’ve ever spent on dessert.

5 Napkin Burger

All Locations

5 Napkin Burger is the place to go when you’re craving some serious grub. Nibble on $3 sliders, $3 tuna tostones, and their #1 Hell’s Kitchen jumbo wings all week long from 10 p.m. – close. You can also enjoy $7 cocktails, $7 house wines, and $6 craft beer.

Verlaine

110 Rivington St.
New York, NY

Head to the Lower East Side, because Verlaine is serving up $5 lychee martinis, Asian sangria, Vietnamese Bloody Marys, mixed cocktails, and house wine from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Add on some South Asian tapas and you’ve got yourself a hearty meal without breaking the bank.

Mess Hall

2194 Frederick Douglass Blvd.
New York, NY
646-692-3098

If you’re uptown on a Monday evening, then stop into Mess Hall in Harlem. Stop in from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for their regular happy hour, where you can enjoy their “Adult Happy Hour” deal – $10 for a can of Modelo/PBR, a shot of bourbon or tequila, and a gussied up hot dog. Stick around until midnight because their late night happy hour continues from 12 a.m. – 2 a.m. Soak it all up with their old school snacks and make sure to check the movie projecting up on their walls.

