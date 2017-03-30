NYPD: Man Uses Lost Credit Card To Buy Nearly $2,000 In Goods

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say used a woman’s lost credit card to buy nearly $2,000 in goods.
According to police, the suspect found the 49-year-old woman’s credit card on March 5, and used it to buy $1,889 worth of merchandise from a liquor store, Bloomingdales, and several drug stores.
It was not immediately clear how the woman lost her credit card. Police say the card was found in the Ridgewood section of Queens.
The NYPD describes the suspect as a man in his mid-to-late 20s, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants.
Surveillance video of the man can be viewed above.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.