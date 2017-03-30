CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Mets’ Wheeler Back In Rotation, Matz Headed To DL, Conforto Makes Roster

March 30, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Michael Conforto, New York Mets, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork)Zack Wheeler’s long journey back to a major-league pitching mound will end next Friday.

General manager Sandy Alderson on Thursday announced the Mets’ pitching rotation to start the regular season. Wheeler, who has missed the past two seasons after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery in March 2015, will start April 7 against the Marlins at Citi Field.

The rotation, however, does not include left-hander Steven Matz, who is experiencing elbow discomfort. Matz’s MRI Wednesday was negative, but he will start the season on the disabled list and has been shut down from throwing for the next three weeks.

Matz was given a platelet rich plasma injection and has no ligament damage, Newsday’s Marc Carig reported.

MORE: Hoping For Healthy Arms, Mets’ Focus On Third Straight Playoff Berth

Noah Syndergaard will get the ball on Opening Day, which is Monday, at home against the Braves. He’ll be followed in the rotation by Jacob deGrom and Matt Harvey.

Syndergaard will then start the Mets’ fifth game, April 8 against the Marlins. Robert Gsellman has won the fifth spot in the rotation, but he won’t start until the sixth game. He will be available to work out of the bullpen in the first few contests, Alderson said.

New York will obviously have to survey its pitchers again when Matz is cleared to return. One concern is that the Mets want to limit Wheeler’s innings count this season.

zack wheeler Mets Wheeler Back In Rotation, Matz Headed To DL, Conforto Makes Roster

Zack Wheeler (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Seth Lugo and Rafael Montero are still battling for the longman role out of the bullpen, the Daily News reported. The loser will be sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, outfielder Michael Conforto has made the 25-man roster. Conforto has had a strong spring, batting .300 with three homers, but the Mets’ glut of outfielders had him on the big-league bubble. However, outfielders Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo are starting the year on the DL, freeing up a spot for Conforto.

