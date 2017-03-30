CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Yankees Set To Use Severino As No. 4 Starter

Supremely Talented-Yet-Enigmatic Right-Hander Bolstered His Case With Great Performance In Most Recent Outing March 30, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Luis Severino, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Luis Severino has a lot to prove this season, and he’s going to get ample opportunity to show he belongs.

The talented-yet-enigmatic right-hander has made the Yankees’ opening day roster and will be their No. 4 starter, manager Joe Girardi announced on Thursday.

Severino, 23, showed real promise after being called up in 2015, going 5-2 with a 2.89 ERA in 11 starts, but struggled mightily last year, posting 3-8 record and an unsightly 5.83 ERA in 22 appearances, including just 11 starts.

The Dominican right-hander has at times actually looked better suited as a reliever, but the Yankees still envision him as a starter, and perhaps a rotation anchor going forward.

The Yankees face a potential conundrum going forward because ace Masahiro Tanaka can opt out of his contract after this season, and veterans Michael Pineda and CC Sabathia are in the final years of their deals. The Bombers are hopeful they can promote from within should they have glaring holes and Severino, once considered the top pitching prospect in the organization, has always been touted as a potential star.

Severino has pitched fairly well in spring training, going 2-0 with a 3.95 ERA, but has struggled with his command from time to time, prompting Girardi to express some concern. In his most recent outing, however, on March 24 against Philadelphia, Severino threw three perfect innings with five strikeouts.

With Severino now entrenched in the fourth slot, the Yankees will turn their attention to the final spot in the rotation. Youngsters Bryan Mitchell, Chad Green and Jordan Montgomery appear to still be in the running, but the Bombers won’t need a fifth starter for a while, so they’ll get their work in elsewhere.

As for the rest of the roster, the Yankees announced on Thursday that infielder Rob Refsnyder was sent down to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia