Yankees Set To Use Severino As No. 4 Starter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Luis Severino has a lot to prove this season, and he’s going to get ample opportunity to show he belongs.

The talented-yet-enigmatic right-hander has made the Yankees’ opening day roster and will be their No. 4 starter, manager Joe Girardi announced on Thursday.

Luis Severino is the Yankees fourth starter. Holder, Mitchell, Shreve in bullpen. Aaron Judge is Opening Day right fielder. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 30, 2017

Severino, 23, showed real promise after being called up in 2015, going 5-2 with a 2.89 ERA in 11 starts, but struggled mightily last year, posting 3-8 record and an unsightly 5.83 ERA in 22 appearances, including just 11 starts.

The Dominican right-hander has at times actually looked better suited as a reliever, but the Yankees still envision him as a starter, and perhaps a rotation anchor going forward.

The Yankees face a potential conundrum going forward because ace Masahiro Tanaka can opt out of his contract after this season, and veterans Michael Pineda and CC Sabathia are in the final years of their deals. The Bombers are hopeful they can promote from within should they have glaring holes and Severino, once considered the top pitching prospect in the organization, has always been touted as a potential star.

Severino has pitched fairly well in spring training, going 2-0 with a 3.95 ERA, but has struggled with his command from time to time, prompting Girardi to express some concern. In his most recent outing, however, on March 24 against Philadelphia, Severino threw three perfect innings with five strikeouts.

With Severino now entrenched in the fourth slot, the Yankees will turn their attention to the final spot in the rotation. Youngsters Bryan Mitchell, Chad Green and Jordan Montgomery appear to still be in the running, but the Bombers won’t need a fifth starter for a while, so they’ll get their work in elsewhere.

Chad Green will go to Double-A so he can start 4/6 and 4/11. Jordan Montgomery will start the same days at Triple-A. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 30, 2017

Yankees bullpen is Chapman, Betances, Clippard, Warren, Layne, Holder, Mitchell, Shreve — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 30, 2017

As for the rest of the roster, the Yankees announced on Thursday that infielder Rob Refsnyder was sent down to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre.