3/30 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 30, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Weather

By Justin Lewis 

It’s a tad cooler today with sun giving way to clouds later on. Highs will be generally 50 to 55 degrees.

Showers will fill in overnight with a period of snow to the north and west. Expect temps to fall to around 40 degrees by daybreak.

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers will remain in the mix through midday tomorrow before we transition to a steadier, heavier rain into the afternoon and evening. And on top of that, it’s going to feel rather winter-like, with a cold wind blowing and wind chills in the 30s!

(Credit: CBS2)

Into Saturday, we’ll see some morning rain, but it will gradually push offshore. Expect breezy conditions with highs stuck in the upper 40’s.

