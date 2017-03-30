3/30 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
It’s a tad cooler today with sun giving way to clouds later on. Highs will be generally 50 to 55 degrees.
Showers will fill in overnight with a period of snow to the north and west. Expect temps to fall to around 40 degrees by daybreak.
Showers will remain in the mix through midday tomorrow before we transition to a steadier, heavier rain into the afternoon and evening. And on top of that, it’s going to feel rather winter-like, with a cold wind blowing and wind chills in the 30s!
Into Saturday, we’ll see some morning rain, but it will gradually push offshore. Expect breezy conditions with highs stuck in the upper 40’s.