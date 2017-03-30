State Lawmakers Discuss Free College Tuition Plan Ahead Of Budget Deadline

March 30, 2017 9:45 PM
Filed Under: Free College Tuition, Marla Diamond, New York State Budget, NYS budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Among the issues New York state lawmakers were working on ahead of the Saturday budget deadline was Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to provide free college tuition for many middle-class families.

As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, state Sen. Jeffrey Klein (D-The Bronx/Westchester County) said a closed-door meeting between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders on the so-called Excelsior scholarship yielded positive results.

“We had, I think, a very good conversation about college affordability, instead of doing something of a hybrid of what the governor wants and an expansion of tax help by kids who want to go to private schools,” Klein said.

The schools are worried about losing students to SUNY and CUNY. Teachers’ unions at public universities are also concerned about having enough professors to teach an influx of students.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia