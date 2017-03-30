State Lawmakers Discuss Free College Tuition Plan Ahead Of Budget Deadline

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Among the issues New York state lawmakers were working on ahead of the Saturday budget deadline was Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to provide free college tuition for many middle-class families.
As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, state Sen. Jeffrey Klein (D-The Bronx/Westchester County) said a closed-door meeting between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders on the so-called Excelsior scholarship yielded positive results.
“We had, I think, a very good conversation about college affordability, instead of doing something of a hybrid of what the governor wants and an expansion of tax help by kids who want to go to private schools,” Klein said.
The schools are worried about losing students to SUNY and CUNY. Teachers’ unions at public universities are also concerned about having enough professors to teach an influx of students.