‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Laura Sanko Stops By

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman take a closer look at Bellator 180, which will be the promotion’s first event in New York City. Bellator will bring its top names to Madison Square Garden with Chael Sonnen, Wanderlei Silva, Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione anchoring the card. The guys also welcome in studio UFC and Invicta FC reporter Laura Sanko, who has transitioned from strapping the gloves on to a unique path behind the mic.
Sanko fought her only pro fight four years ago, winning by locking in a beautifully executed submission. Following the win, that’s when life kicked in. She became pregnant and chose motherhood over the path of the cage warrior. Sanko’s decision to put the gloves down wasn’t an easy one. The Kansas City native talks about her transition from punching fighters to covering them, weight-cutting issues and gay athletes in mixed martial arts.
Pete and Ike also give their first take on UFC 210, which will be New York’s fourth UFC event in the last five months. Check back next week for the fellas to have former middleweight champion Chris Weidman preview his crucial fight against Gegard Mousasi before UFC 210 and much more!
For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)