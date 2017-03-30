CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
‘Salt Bae’ Sightings In NYC Make Splash On Social Media

March 30, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: best of, Eat.See.Play, Food, New York City, Salt Bae

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, better known as ‘Salt Bae,’ is here in New York City– and fans are eager to snag a selfie with the Instagram star.

More: Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In NYC

Rumor has it the social media sensation is scouting out locations for a new Manhattan steakhouse.

Ottoman steak 🔪

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on

 

‘Salt Bae’ became an Internet sensation for the dazzling way he flicked his wrist to sprinkle salt on an artfully-crafted steak. The now-famous video of the chef quickly turned into a meme, garnering more than 13.5 million views since it was posted on Jan. 7.

One of his fans event paid tribute to him with some street art — with an  incredible portrait popping up in Melbourne, Australia.

Now, excited New Yorkers are sharing  their encounters with the “Bae” (an acronym for ‘before anyone else’) on social media.

Salt Bae Sighting

A post shared by johnkyan (@johnkyan) on

#saltbae

A post shared by Sadiq Qara (@imazeri) on

According to Eater, Gökçe current has five steakhouses and two burger restaurants in Turkey and Dubai. Reports have said the chef has plans to open new restaurants in London and Dallas, Texas.

