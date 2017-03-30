‘Salt Bae’ Sightings In NYC Make Splash On Social Media

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, better known as ‘Salt Bae,’ is here in New York City– and fans are eager to snag a selfie with the Instagram star.

More: Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In NYC

Rumor has it the social media sensation is scouting out locations for a new Manhattan steakhouse.

Ottoman steak 🔪 A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:44am PST

‘Salt Bae’ became an Internet sensation for the dazzling way he flicked his wrist to sprinkle salt on an artfully-crafted steak. The now-famous video of the chef quickly turned into a meme, garnering more than 13.5 million views since it was posted on Jan. 7.

One of his fans event paid tribute to him with some street art — with an incredible portrait popping up in Melbourne, Australia.

Now, excited New Yorkers are sharing their encounters with the “Bae” (an acronym for ‘before anyone else’) on social media.

Salt Bae Sighting A post shared by johnkyan (@johnkyan) on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

#saltbae A post shared by Sadiq Qara (@imazeri) on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

One of his fans event paid tribute to him with some street art — with an incredible portrait popping up in Melbourne, Australia.

I am so grateful for the love from all over the world🌍Thank you for your support everyone. this is my email nusretgokce34@gmail.com.tr#salt Bütün Dünyanın tadı tuzu oldun dediler A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:38am PST

According to Eater, Gökçe current has five steakhouses and two burger restaurants in Turkey and Dubai. Reports have said the chef has plans to open new restaurants in London and Dallas, Texas.