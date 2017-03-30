CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Doctors Use Needles, Radio Waves To Make Skin Look Younger

March 30, 2017 7:28 PM
Filed Under: Dr. Max Gomez, fda, Intensif-RF

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Doctors have found a new weapon in the never-ending quest for younger looking skin.

It’s a combination of tiny needles putting out radio frequency waves.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explained, it’s not like the micro-needling at home that the FDA recently warned consumers against.

The goal in skin rejuvenation is to cause just enough damage to the skin to trigger the formation of new collagen and elastin, but not too much damage because that means too much down time.

Hundreds of tiny needles with radiowaves fit the bill, but the FDA said don’t try it at home.

The latest rejuvenation craze uses a variety of gadgets to push hundreds of tiny needles into the skin, trouble is, the FDA has issued a consumer warning about the devices.

“Micro-needling at home can cause infections, and scarring if the needles go too deep,” Dr. Bruce Katz said.

Micro-needling in the doctor’s office is different, especially when you add in radio frequency.

It’s what Carol Cammero and Monica Shiwbalak have had done on different problem areas.

“Started seeing the beginning of a turkey neck, and I said, ‘ooh I gotta stop this before the turkey shows up,” Cammero said.

“My forehead had huge pores, didn’t match the rest of my face,” Monica explained.

Numbing cream can make the procedure almost painless.

The key to the technique is called Intensif-RF — a device that allows a few dozen needles to protrude to a precise, controllable depth.

When the needles go in they emit controlled radio-frequency to gently heat the skin.

“It’s definitely working for me. I know because my pores haven’t reverted back to shape,” Monica said.

The combination of radio frequency and needles has multiple benefits.

“With micro-needling we can treat wrinkles, tighten skin, and it’s color blind — meaning we can treat any color skin and any area of the body,” Dr. Katz explained.

Carol had her neck done in under ten minutes with just some post-procedure redness.

“Within an hour it’ll all be cleared up, no discomfort,” she said.

After three or  four such treatments Carol had smoother, tighter skin, and Monica had smaller pore size.

Dr. Katz said the Intensif-RF procedure can be used on pretty much any part of the body. One popular area is women’s upper chest which is susceptible to sun damage and aging.

One drawback might be cost. Depending on the area to be done costs can start at $700.

 

