Soul To Sole Shoe Drive Helps Make Prom Dreams Come True

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Prom season is almost upon us, meaning the search for those special clothes and shoes is well underway.

Someone who works behind-the-scene for CBS2 is helping students who dream of being “well-heeled” on the big night, Cindy Hsu reports.

Chanel Adams loves shoes. In fact, she had more than 200 pairs.

“Think about how much a person really loves cake. Times it times like three,” her friends Janella Fahie and Pheona Grant explained.

Six years ago, she was finally ready to give some away.

“I was going to donate them to Salvation Army or Goodwill, and then I took them there and I realized they were going to resell my shoes for next to nothing,” Adams said.

She wanted them to go to people who would love them as much as she did.

“If you can have a can food drive or a water drive, why can’t I have a shoe drive? So that’s how the shoe drive started,” she said.

Adams and her friends started the Soul to Sole shoe drive, where family, friends and local shoe stores donated more than 600 pairs the first year. All the shoes are donated to local prom dress drives, which often don’t have any shoes to give.

Right now, they’re pouring in, and whether they’re brand new or gently used, they all get a good cleaning.

“We wipe the shoes with a Clorox wipe,” her friends explained.

They even take men’s shoes, and you’ll find everything under the sun for women.

Jaciann Wright is in college and remembers her senior year in high school when she thought there was no way she’d be able to go to prom.

“You don’t have the money, you can’t do it,” she said.

She was able to go, thanks to a prom dress drive, where she found a dress and gold shoes from Soul to Sole.

“I’m very, very thankful and grateful,” she said.

Wright still has the shoes that helped make her prom unforgettable.

Soul to Sole is collecting shoes until Saturday April 15.