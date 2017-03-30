I.M. Healthy Recalls SoyNut Butter Over E.Coli Outbreak

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — I.M Healthy is recalling its SoyNut Butter over an E.Coli outbreak, which has made dozens of people ill.
Twenty-nine cases have been reported across 12 states, including New Jersey. Of those, 12 people had to be hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The SoyNut Butter Co. has announced a voluntary recall of our of I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter with the Best By date of 08-30-18 or 08-31-18,” the company announced on its Facebook page.
It later expanded the recall to include all I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butters and I.M. Granola.
The CDC recommends that “consumers do not eat, and childcare centers, schools, and other institutions do not serve, any variety or size of I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter, I.M. Healthy brand granola, Dixie Diner’s Club brand Carb Not Beanit Butter, or 20/20 Lifestyle Yogurt Peanut Crunch Bars, regardless of the date of purchase or the date listed on the container.”