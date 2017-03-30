EYE ON WEATHER: Heavy Rain Coming For Most; Winter Weather Advisory Far North | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

13-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Hit-And-Run On Staten Island

March 30, 2017 11:14 PM
Filed Under: Brian Conybeare, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Staten Island, and police are trying to track down the driver responsible.

Police say the situation began when an officer tried to pull over a black Chrysler Concord near the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Alaska Street just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

The driver refused to stop, continuing east along Henderson Avenue before turning onto Broadway, authorities say.

As the car turned, it struck a 13-year-old boy, lost control and hit a utility pole, police say.

The driver then jumped out of the car and took off running, sparking an intense manhunt, CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported.

He’s described as a black man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a black jacket and a do-rag.

The boy was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center with trauma to his body.

