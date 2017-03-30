13 Killed After Texas Church Bus Collides With Pickup Truck, NTSB Investigates

UVALDE, Texas (CBSNewYork/AP) — Federal investigators are getting their first look at the scene of a head-on collision involving a small church bus and a pickup truck that killed 13 senior adult church members on board the bus.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the lone bus survivor remains hospitalized in critical condition, and the pickup truck driver is in stable condition.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Terry Williams says the agency sent investigators to the scene to start seeking the cause of the wreck.

DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez says 12 bus occupants, including the driver, were dead at the scene of the crash midday Wednesday. He says one bus passenger died later at a San Antonio hospital.

Investigators in Texas looked over the mangled remnants of the Dodge pick-up truck and Ford passenger bus overnight, as they tried to figure out what caused the two vehicles to collide.

“For reasons unknown, the truck veered into the southbound lane and truck the bus head on,” Texas Dept. of Public Safety Orlando Moreno said.

The minibus passengers were all senior citizens from First Baptist Church in the town of New Braunfels. They were returning home from a three-day retreat Wednesday afternoon when authorities say the driver of the truck collided with the bus.

“We’re used to working fatal crash scenes. but first time that we’ve ever seen something like this happen with so many confirmed dead at one time,” Moreno said.

As the investigation begins, churchgoers here at First Baptist Church are trying to make sense of the tragedy.

“Our church family is doing what church families do,” Pastor Brad McClean said. “They’re coming together, they’re crying together, they’re praying together.”

On Wednesday, McClean comforted people waiting for word on their loved ones.

“Their families are going to be hurting and our church family is going to be hurting,” McClean said.

Grief counselors will be on hand at the church today and for the rest of the week.

