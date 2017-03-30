CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

13 Killed After Texas Church Bus Collides With Pickup Truck, NTSB Investigates

March 30, 2017 8:28 AM
Filed Under: Don Champion, fatal bus crash, Texas

UVALDE, Texas (CBSNewYork/AP) — Federal investigators are getting their first look at the scene of a head-on collision involving a small church bus and a pickup truck that killed 13 senior adult church members on board the bus.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the lone bus survivor remains hospitalized in critical condition, and the pickup truck driver is in stable condition.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Terry Williams says the agency sent investigators to the scene to start seeking the cause of the wreck.

DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez says 12 bus occupants, including the driver, were dead at the scene of the crash midday Wednesday. He says one bus passenger died later at a San Antonio hospital.

Investigators in Texas looked over the mangled remnants of the Dodge pick-up truck and Ford passenger bus overnight, as they tried to figure out what caused the two vehicles to collide.

“For reasons unknown, the truck veered into the southbound lane and truck the bus head on,” Texas Dept. of Public Safety Orlando Moreno said.

The minibus passengers were all senior citizens from First Baptist Church in the town of New Braunfels. They were returning home from a three-day retreat Wednesday afternoon when authorities say the driver of the truck collided with the bus.

“We’re used to working fatal crash scenes. but first time that we’ve ever seen something like this happen with so many confirmed dead at one time,” Moreno said.

As the investigation begins, churchgoers here at First Baptist Church are trying to make sense of the tragedy.

“Our church family is doing what church families do,” Pastor Brad McClean said. “They’re coming together, they’re crying together, they’re praying together.”

On Wednesday, McClean comforted people waiting for word on their loved ones.

“Their families are going to be hurting and our church family is going to be hurting,” McClean said.

Grief counselors will be on hand at the church today and for the rest of the week.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia