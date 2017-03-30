‘Trump Bump’ Back On Wall Street? Economy On Track Despite Tensions In Washington

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Is the so-called “Trump Bump” back on Wall Street?

Consumer spending was robust as 2016 ended, and the Commerce Department says a revised look at gross domestic product shows an increased 2.1 percent for the year — up from the previous 1.9 percent estimate, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

So, former president Barack Obama can claim the economy was improving at the end of his term, and President Donald Trump can claim the economy was improving at the start of his term.

This week, Trump told a bipartisan group of senators he’s anxious to cut a deal on health care reform.

“Because we’ve all been promising, Democrat, Republican, we’ve all been promising that to the American people,” Trump said. “So I think a lot of good things are going to happen.”

Democrats responded with a letter to the president, saying “we respectfully request that you abandon your efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.”

“They have a right to put out a letter and draw their lines in the sand. The president is committed to going down the path he is,” Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

On Thursday morning, President Trump sent a stern warning to Democrats and conservative Republicans who opposed his health care bill.

“The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don’t get on the team, & fast,” Trump tweeted. “We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!”

The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017

Speaker Paul Ryan said he understands and shares President Donald Trump’s frustration with the House Freedom Caucus.

“It’s very understandable the president is frustrated we haven’t gotten to where we need to go, because this is something we all said we would do,” Ryan said.

Ryan told “CBS This Morning” that if Trump works with Democrats, they will “try and change Obamacare and that’s not, that’s hardly a conservative thing.”

The Wisconsin Republican says he is pushing lawmakers to keep talking and try to reach a consensus on a health bill that could pass — but he declined to commit to another vote, saying he does not want to impose an “artificial timeline.”

A House Freedom Caucus member is defended the group’s opposition to the failed GOP health care bill.

Jim Jordan of Ohio says, “I respect the president, but our focus is on the legislation.”

Another focus Thursday will be on the Senate Intelligence Committee and its first public hearings on alleged Russian interference in the election to hurt Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and help Trump.

“This Russian propaganda on steroids was designed to poison the national conversation in America,” Sen. Mark Warner said. “The Russians employed thousands of paid Internet trolls and “botnets” to push out disinformation and fake news at a high volume.”

The focus this morning was on Russian disinformation tactics, with one expert testifying the practices continued post-election, with Russian-directed social media campaigns targeting Ryan over the failure of health care reform.

Russia expert Clint Watts, of the Foreign Policy Research Institute Program on National Security told the Senate intelligence committee that President Vladimir Putin hasn’t stopped his alleged disinformation campaign in America. He didn’t offer details, but Watts said the campaigns are evidence that Russia is continuing to seek further unrest among U.S. democratic institutions, leaders and their constituents.

There was no immediate comment from Ryan’s office.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the claims of interference “fictional.” Putin on Thursday dismissed what he called “endless and groundless” accusations of Russian meddling in the election. Putin describes the allegations as part of the U.S. domestic political struggle.

Putin also said he’s ready to meet with President Donald Trump at an upcoming Arctic summit.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)