String Of Burglaries Leaves Upper East Side Residents On Edge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A string of burglaries on the Upper East Side has police warning residents about a popular deadbolt feature that they say may giving people a false sense of security.

Ten apartments have been ransacked within the last five weeks, with the suspect or suspects striking at all hours of the day. The NYPD said the burglaries happened from 7:45 in the morning through midnight.

The victims all live on the Upper East Side in apartments between East 82nd to East 92nd streets from Lexington to First avenues.

“I know there are a lot of young people who live here, young affluent people, so they probably have good things to steal, it’s a shame it’s happening in this nice neighborhood,” one woman said.

The laundry list of stolen items include Louis Vuitton purses, David Yurman and Swarovski jewelry, loose rubies and diamonds, and identity documents such as Social Security cards, passports and credit cards.

“A lot of people just leave their doors open, in and out, and opportunity is there if you leave your door open they may just walk in,” Upper East Side resident Paul Martinez said.

Police are now advising tenants to double lock their doors, warning that a slam lock, which locks the door immediately as it closes, can be easily picked, and pried open, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported..

“They have these guard things that you can put on your door to prevent someone using a credit card but you just have to be vigilant,” resident Bo Montgomery said. “Watch who’s coming in behind you, if it’s not a familiar face then… just go somewhere else.”

Police say the last victim was home when the suspect walked into his apartment on East 91st Street and Second Avenue, but when they realized there was someone inside, the suspect bolted.

No injuries have been reported.

Police aren’t sure if more than one person is responsible.