Police: Suspect Robs Van Driver In Valley Stream At Gunpoint, Takes Off With Vehicle

March 30, 2017 11:15 AM
VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man has been arrested on Long Island after police said he robbed the driver of a van and then stole his vehicle, Nassau County police said.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.

The driver of a Ford Omnibus Van was dropping passengers off at the mall when one of the passengers, identified as 30-year-old Jeremy Singleton, said he wanted to be driven back to Queens, according to police.

As the driver was turning the van around, police said Singleton put a gun to the driver’s head and demanded money.

The victim complied, pulled over the van and got out. That’s when investigators said Singleton jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off.

The victim was able to flag down a passerby, who asked him to follow the van and call police. They followed the van to West Sunrise Highway, where police said the suspect parked the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers later found Singleton and arrested him after a foot chase, authorities said. A gun and what was taken during the robbery were also recovered, investigators said.

No injuries were reported.

Singleton faces robbery, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon charges. He is set to be arraigned later Thursday in Hempstead.

