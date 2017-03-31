3/31 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Well folks, March will certainly not be going out like a lamb this year! We’re waking up to light/moderate rain around the area, with mixing and even wet flakes far N&W. While slower than normal, this morning’s commute will certainly be the better one.
By this afternoon, a steady and cold windswept rain for everyone. It will come down in buckets, with ponding on the roadways and some poor drainage flooding. Winds tonight will be gusting 30-40 mph, making it feel more like winter out there!
The rain lingers into Saturday morning before tapering off, leaving cloudy skies by Saturday afternoon. This is a long duration rain storm, with 1-2″ by the time it ends. I’d say grab the umbrellas, but it’ll be a rough go with the winds.
A real soaker to finish out the work week! Be sure to stay tuned tomorrow.