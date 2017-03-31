EYE ON WEATHER: Heavy Rain For Most; Winter Weather Advisory Far North | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

3/31 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

March 31, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Matt DeLucia

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Well folks, March will certainly not be going out like a lamb this year! We’re waking up to light/moderate rain around the area, with mixing and even wet flakes far N&W. While slower than normal, this morning’s commute will certainly be the better one.

nu tu what to expect 2 3/31 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

By this afternoon, a steady and cold windswept rain for everyone. It will come down in buckets, with ponding on the roadways and some poor drainage flooding. Winds tonight will be gusting 30-40 mph, making it feel more like winter out there!

nu tu 7day auto15 3/31 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

The rain lingers into Saturday morning before tapering off, leaving cloudy skies by Saturday afternoon. This is a long duration rain storm, with 1-2″ by the time it ends. I’d say grab the umbrellas, but it’ll be a rough go with the winds.

A real soaker to finish out the work week! Be sure to stay tuned tomorrow.

