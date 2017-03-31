3 To See At ACC: Meet Kitty, Lily & Marilu!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Kitty, Lily & Marilu:

Kitty (A1106118) “If you like linebacker-sized cats who look tough but are actually total mushballs, than you must meet our sweet beauty Kitty,” notes an ACC volunteer. “A solid 17 pounds, she’s an extremely calm, confident, and friendly girl who holds court at the front of her cat condo enjoying meet and greets with all visitors. (Yep, she seems to have a fan club!) Kitty comes to us from a home, and her former owner had awesome things to say about her: Kitty lived with adults and a five-year-old child, whom she was very relaxed with. She also got along well with the small dog in the house, and this mellow lady enjoyed being in the same room as her people.” Meet Kitty at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Lily (A1106614) “Lily is such a lady! It seems crazy to describe a dog as having grace and poise, but seriously, that’s her!” writes an ACC volunteer. “She prances along light on her toes. She sits patiently and politely when asked. She takes treats more gently than any dog I’ve met. She doesn’t make a peep in her kennel. And she has a calm, confidence about her that is so easy to be around. She obviously likes to be around people as she makes plenty of eye contact and wags her tail gently when you talk to her. But she’s not the jump-in-your-lap and kiss-you-all-over-on-the-first-date kind of girl. If you’re looking for a polite and calm dog who is also sweet and friendly, Lily could be a great match for you.” Meet Lily at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Marilu (A1105315) “Marilu is a large, young New Zealand White who will win your heart in no time!” writes an ACC volunteer. “This girl has a truly lovely disposition — she adores affection, and crunches her teeth in contentment as you stroke her head. Once she’s had a taste of the love, she will approach you politely to ask for more.” Meet Marilu, who’s about six months old, at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

1750 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10469

2754 Gerritsen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11229

860 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

297 Warren Street, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn 11201

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.