3/31 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
A steady, wind swept rain is on tap this afternoon. And it will pick up into the rush and evening hours, so flooding is very much a possibility. Highs today will only be around 40°, but because of those gusty winds, it will only feel like 30°.
Also, with tonight’s high tide cycle, minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected along the NJ and NY coastline, so do be mindful of that.
Rain will exit tomorrow morning with a little burst of snow off to our north. And it’s a slow moving system, so it will stay blustery with mostly cloudy skies. Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid 40’s.
Sunday’s looking like the better half of the weekend as we tap into higher pressure. Expect sunshine and near normal temps in the mid and upper 50’s.