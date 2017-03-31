EYE ON THE WEATHER: Heavy Rain For Most; Winter Weather Advisory Far North | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

3/31 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

March 31, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

A steady, wind swept rain is on tap this afternoon. And it will pick up into the rush and evening hours, so flooding is very much a possibility. Highs today will only be around 40°, but because of those gusty winds, it will only feel like 30°.

nu tu tri state travel 14 3/31 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Also, with tonight’s high tide cycle, minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected along the NJ and NY coastline, so do be mindful of that.

Rain will exit tomorrow morning with a little burst of snow off to our north. And it’s a slow moving system, so it will stay blustery with mostly cloudy skies. Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid 40’s.

nu tu future rainfall nam 3/31 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Sunday’s looking like the better half of the weekend as we tap into higher pressure. Expect sunshine and near normal temps in the mid and upper 50’s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia